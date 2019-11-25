Acme United Corporation to Present at the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event on Tuesday, December 10, 2019

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Acme United Corporation (NYSE American:ACU) will present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 10th at 1:20 PM PST. The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel - Los Angeles.

Acme United's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will also meet one-on-one with institutional investors during the day.

Acme United's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at: https://acmeunited.gcs-web.com/.

To obtain additional information about Acme United's participation in the LD Micro conference, please contact LD Micro. For a profile of Acme United and further information on the LD Micro conference, please visit http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ACU.

ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®,Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

Contact:

Acme United Corporation

Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060

pdriscoll@acmeunited.com

