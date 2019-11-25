The French energy group has injected an unspecified sum into KarmSolar, which has a 165 MW solar project portfolio in Egypt. The developer specializes in power purchase agreements and solar distribution contracts with large commercial, agricultural and industrial clients.French state-owned utility EDF has consolidated its position in the Egyptian solar market by becoming a strategic shareholder in local PV project developer and independent power producer KarmSolar. EDF said it agreed to inject unspecified funds into the Egyptian company. The money will be used by KarmSolar to expand a portfolio ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...