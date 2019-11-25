Businesses in technology and healthcare industries can now take advantage of a free media and marketing communications assessment to help maximize the impact of media and marketing campaigns

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Newswire is offering businesses in the Technology and Healthcare industries a free media and marketing communications assessment to identify key areas of opportunity to help grow brand awareness, website traffic, achieve greater returns on media communications spend, and increase sales.





According to Newswire, many businesses in the Technology and Healthcare industries are unable to commit the time and resources required to successfully manage and launch an effective media and marketing communications strategy. Newswire's industry experts provide customers with media insights and know-how via a high-tech, high-touch solution in order to generate a greater return on their media spend.

"There is a growing number of businesses in the technology and healthcare spaces that are having a dramatic impact on our world through innovative new products, platforms and services," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "The problem is that a lot of these businesses are putting all of their efforts into launching and developing these ideas and haven't put a plan in place to share the impact that they are having. That is where Newswire can lend a hand."

Businesses interested in the free assessment can schedule a consultation with one of Newswire's industry experts. A deep dive into a company's media and marketing communications efforts will highlight strengths, challenges, and opportunities that businesses can leverage into actionable intelligence.

"The assessment is a great first step in helping businesses determine the right path to enhance their ability to compete more effectively. We're confident that there's always some hidden potential that a business can capitalize on, and identifying that potential is a simple way to introduce the Guided Tour. We want to reduce the resources they need to develop and execute the ideal strategy while accelerating their time to market so businesses can focus on what they do best," adds Terenzio.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

"In technology and healthcare startups, it is so important to grow revenues without adding a lot of hard costs, like salaries," said Joseph Esposito, CEO of Newswire. "By combining our high-tech platform with a high-touch strategy from our team of media and marketing experts, companies in technology and healthcare are able to expand their teams, decrease the amount of time to value and speed up their time in going to market without the giant price tags of agencies or full-time staff."

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go-to-market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

