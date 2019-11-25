Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Dan Blondal, CEO of Nano One Materials Corp. (TSXV: NNO) (OTC PINK: NNOMF) (FSE: LBMB), is pleased to announce that Nano One will present in the alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM PT.

Dan Blondal, Nano One's Chief Executive Officer, will discuss partnerships, licensing and new innovations by the Company followed by a question and answer session. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay at www.nanoone.ca and under the alphaDIRECT Investor Center page at www.alphadirectadvisors.com.

"We are pleased to participate in the alphaDIRECT Conference Series and help investors better understand our unique technology and the market opportunity available to us. We have a viable cathode technology that can lower battery costs while maintaining and even improving performance. Furthermore, we are already working with key partners on a global basis to help bring our technology to market," said Dan Blondal, CEO for Nano One Materials.

Shawn Severson, Founding Partner of alphaDIRECT Advisors stated, "We are excited to have Nano One Materials participate in our alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference series following our recently published Overview Report (https://alphadirectadvisors.com/companyreports/nno-v-alphadirect-overview-report/) on the Company. Lowering battery cost while increasing performance is a critical focus across the energy storage supply chain and Nano One's proprietary technology has demonstrated in can help accomplish this."

Investors interested in participating in this event must register using the link below. Please note that registration for the live event is limited but may be accessed at any time for replay.

Registration Link:

https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1274060&tp_key=15075607cc

Nano One Materials Corp.



Dan Blondal, CEO

For information with respect to Nano One or the contents of this news release, please contact John Lando (President) at (604) 420-2041 or visit the website at www.nanoone.ca.

About Nano One

Nano One Materials Corp has developed patented technology for the low-cost production of high performance lithium ion battery cathode materials used in electric vehicles, energy storage and consumer electronics. The processing technology enables lower cost feedstocks, simplifies production and advances performance for a wide range of cathode materials. Nano One has built a demonstration pilot plant and is partnering with global leaders in the lithium ion battery supply chain, including Pulead, Volkswagen and Saint-Gobain to advance its lithium iron phosphate battery (LFP), lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) and lithium manganese nickel (LMN) cathode technologies for large growth opportunities in e-mobility and renewable energy storage applications.

Nano One's pilot and partnership activities are being funded with the assistance and support of the Government of Canada through Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) and the Automotive Supplier Innovation Program (ASIP) a program of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ISED). Nano One also receives financial support from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP). Nano One's mission is to establish its patented technology as a leading platform for the global production of a new generation of battery materials. www.nanoone.ca

About alphaDIRECT Advisors

alphaDIRECT Advisors, a division of EnergyTech Investor, LLC, is an Investor Intelligence firm that creates and implements digital content and programs to help investors better understand a company's key drivers including industry dynamics, technology, strategy, outlook, and risks. alphaDIRECT's expertise encompasses a variety of sectors including EnergyTechnology, Cleantech, Emerging Growth, Industrial, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and the New BioEconomy. alphaDIRECT was founded by Wall Street veteran and research analyst, Mr. Shawn Severson, after seeing a significant shift in the investment industry that resulted in less fundamental research conducted on small cap companies and a significant decline in information available to all investors. alphaDIRECT's mission is to bridge the information gap and engage companies and investors in a way that opens information flow and analytical insights. Important Disclosure

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the execution of the plans of Nano One Materials Corp ("the Company") which are contingent on the receipt of grant monies and the commercialization of the Company's technology and patents. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing', or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; including the receipt of grant monies from SDTC, ASIP, NRC-IRAP and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASENEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50047