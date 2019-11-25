The "Semiconductor Market Forecast 2020" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Make sure you don't miss out on the essential forecast information at our mid-year forecast event. This analysis of the semiconductor market can really help you plan your 2019/2020 activities and make sure you are heading in the right direction.
- In September 2017, the analyst correctly predicted 2018 would grow 16%. All other analysts were forecasting single-digit growth.
- They stuck to their guns and proved right, not by luck but because they analysed the underlying trends correctly
- They also correctly forecast the 2019 recovery
- What now is our view on the outlook for 2020?
- Will the economy collapse into recession?
- What about Brexit and the US-China Trade War?
Get the proven industry insights at the IFS2020 Annual Semiconductor Industry Update event
Benefits of Attending
The analysis and data supplied by the Industry analysts Malcolm Penn (CEO) and Mike Bryant (CTO) will:
1. Help you construct short and long-term business plans; we all know planning is the key to any business success
2. Make sure you invest your money in BOOM, not bust markets
3. Inspire you to ask the right questions to move your organisation forward in economic uncertainty
4. Focus on tough industry issues and problems, giving you the data to draw conclusions and implement solutions
5. Immerse you in industry information allowing you to move ahead of your competition
6. Identify industry patterns and market conditions you can expect to see in 2011 and beyond
7. Supply straight-talking, easy to follow data, which you can take away with you and share with colleagues
8. Give you a new industry perspective, helping you to plan for future growth and development
9. Allow you to learn from other delegates during our Q&A and Networking sessions
10. Up to date your knowledge and keep you focused on the industry issues you need to be concerned about
What Will I Learn?
- Hear an independent assessment of the World Economic Environment
- Get clarification of what is expected to happen in the semiconductor industry for the coming 6-12 months and beyond
- Explanation of the industry cycles and their effect
- See semiconductor market forecasts for the next five years
- See the identification of key application markets and their contribution to the semiconductor market
- Get statistics and analysis to use as a basis for company business decisions
- Meet new contacts in a short space of time-saving valuable time and money
Who Should Attend?
- Anyone making investment or marketing decisions
- Senior executives working in or supplying the electronics industry
- Those involved in investment and banking relating to the electronics industry
- Government organisations involved in trade and investment
- Business and technical press
Agenda
10.30 Welcome Introduction
10.45 Economic Overview
- Current world status and outlook
- World GDP contributions
- GDP growth trends
- Key regional economic outlooks
IC Industry Outlook
- Current industry status
- Future outlook
- Key market drivers
- Industry trends and key issues
Supply Demand
- Manufacturing basics
- CapEx equipment sales trends
- Wafer fab capacity trends
- Foundry IDM outlook
12:45 Networking Lunch
(Included in the seminar fee)
(Timings Agenda Approx ... Subject To Change)
13.45 Industry Mega-Trends
- M&A/Consolidation
- Verticalisation Issues
- Scaling Trends Structures
15.00 Coffee Break
15:15 Key Market Drivers
- Automotive
- IoT
- 5G
- AI Robotics
Forecast Summary
- The basics revisited
- Forecast summary
- Ask the analyst open Q&A
- Closing remarks
16.00 Seminar Wrap Up
