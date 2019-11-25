Bel Fuse Inc.: Bel to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event (XII) Event Held December 10-12, 2019, Luxe Sunset Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Bel Fuse Inc. ("Bel," or, "the Company") (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that it will be participating in the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event. Dennis Ackerman, the Company's VP of Operations and President of Bel's Power Solutions and Protection Group, and Lynn Hutkin, the Company's Director of Financial Reporting, will be on-hand to provide a group presentation on Wednesday, Dec 11 at 11:40 AM -12:00 PM and will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with conference attendees for the balance of that day.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Bel's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BELFB

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Bel

Dan Bernstein, President

ir@belf.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.

Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director

Investor Relations

(516) 419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com

