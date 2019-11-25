Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 25.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 617 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915578 ISIN: US0773473006 Ticker-Symbol: BF2B 
Berlin
25.11.19
08:08 Uhr
14,240 Euro
-0,276
-1,90 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BEL FUSE INC B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEL FUSE INC B 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.11.2019 | 16:20
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bel Fuse Inc.: Bel to Participate in the LD Micro Main Event (XII) Event Held December 10-12, 2019, Luxe Sunset Hotel, Los Angeles, CA

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Bel Fuse Inc. ("Bel," or, "the Company") (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that it will be participating in the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event. Dennis Ackerman, the Company's VP of Operations and President of Bel's Power Solutions and Protection Group, and Lynn Hutkin, the Company's Director of Financial Reporting, will be on-hand to provide a group presentation on Wednesday, Dec 11 at 11:40 AM -12:00 PM and will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with conference attendees for the balance of that day.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

View Bel's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/BELFB

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Bel
Dan Bernstein, President
ir@belf.com

Darrow Associates, Inc.
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Investor Relations
(516) 419-9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Bel Fuse, Inc. via LD Micro



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/567962/Bel-to-Participate-in-the-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII-Event-Held-December-10-12-2019-Luxe-Sunset-Hotel-Los-Angeles-CA

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE