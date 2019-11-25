Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of its latest article on trend analysis.

What is trend analysis?

Benefits of using trend analysis

Trend Analysis is a technique used to project the current and future movement of events through a time series data analysis. It involves the comparison of data over a specific period of time to spot a pattern or trend. Trend analysis methods can be used to forecast how the business will perform. However, it is also important to be aware of the method's limitations.

"When business variables including sales, revenue or customer complaints change over time, the patterns that make up the trends can be observed. This allows businesses to project historical data to obtain future values," says an analyst at Infiniti Research.

Benefits of trend analysis

Facilitates comparison

Using market trend analysis, analysts can make a well-charted out comparison between two or more companies for a given period of time. It can also be used to compare the company's performance with the industry average. Trend analysis methods make it simpler to ascertain the strengths and weaknesses of a particular firm with respect to other related firms operating in the industry. As a result, companies can quickly identify the gaps and implement the necessary changes.

Measuring financial performance

Trend analysis can be used to undertake a comparative study to measure the financial performances of the firm over a period of time. Through this the management to take decisions for the future and alter their processes or actions accordingly. Trend analysis is more effective when compared to the absolutes data, facilitating top management in better decision-making.

Understanding liquidity positions

Trend analysis methods help analysts and the management to understand the short-term liquidity position of the company. It is also an ideal tool to measure long-term solvency position of a firm over the years with using related financial trend ratios.

Measuring profitability position

Using market trend analysis, companies can measure their profitability positions over a given period of time. This can be done using some common related financial trend ratios including operating ratio, net profit ratio, and gross profit ratio.

