The ever-changing supplier and market dynamics are making it crucial for businesses to gain a competitive advantage in the market to survive. Although there are several ERP tools available in the market to assess and organize data, these tools often turn a blind eye to external data. This can leave companies on a backfoot when planning and executing business strategies. Market intelligence solutions take into consideration both internal as well as external data while helping companies build business strategies.

"No matter where it is applied, the impact of market intelligence is the same. It helps you make better business decisions, act faster than your peers, and react more efficiently to dynamic customers' needs making your supply chain and your business, more competitive," says a market intelligence expert at Infiniti Research.

How market intelligence can benefit your business

Better view of actionable data

Businesses that have developed a single customer view are able to segment their customers based on value. Filtering and segregating the data into a single view and drawing conclusions has been the preserve of companies with the resources to hire analysts and complex technologies. But with the help of market intelligence, this is no longer the case.

Improve customer retention capabilities

Understanding the value of a customer to your business and when they are likely to leave you would be extremely useful. Market intelligence can help you analyze the unstructured data and identify the crucial information that are useful to you for retaining the customers.

Boost upselling opportunities

Businesses that offer a wide array of products or services and have a lot of customers face this problem. How do you know which products to target for specific customer groups? This makes sales planning extremely difficult. However, market intelligence takes all of your data feeds, and product or service information into account and subsequently offers predictive upsell and retention strategies to spur sales.

To stay relevant in the competitive market landscape, chief marketing officers, or CMOs, need to glean more insights from customer data with the help of market intelligence. Get in touch with an expert to know more about how our market intelligence solutions can be tailor-made to combat your business challenges.

