Three new liver markers recently approved by the FDA

Joint presentation with Hologic: multiple workshops with a featured session 'Transformative Breast Ultrasound Technology' presented by Dr Stacy Smith-Foley

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising in medical ultrasound imaging, today announced that it will unveil its latest innovations for the first time at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting at McCormick Place, Chicago, December 1-6.

The RSNA, which is the premier annual radiology forum in the world, hosts over 50,000 attendees every year, including almost 30,000 healthcare professionals. The conference provides an opportunity to showcase the latest technology and innovative techniques in medical imaging. SuperSonic Imagine was recently acquired by Hologic, Inc, an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. RSNA will be the first time that SuperSonic Imagine and Hologic will jointly present their innovative solutions for women's health at SuperSonic Imagine Booth #2324 and Hologic Booth #2511.

Women's Health: a New Diagnostic Approach with Unique Innovative Ultrasound Modes

SuperSonic Imagine, a pioneer in ultrasound imaging, developed ShearWave elastography thanks to its unique UltraFast technology. The latest version, introduced under the name of ShearWave PLUS, is the only technique that can visualise, analyse and quantify tissue stiffness in real time. This revolutionary technique, that is now widely endorsed by radiologist community and which is available on the Aixplorer MACH 30, has changed how ultrasound exams are performed on a daily basis. It has furthermore become a standard for characterisation of breast lesions.

This first mode was followed by other innovative imaging modes such as Angio PL.U.S. (PLanewave UltraSensitive imaging), TriVu and more recently the Needle PL.U.S. that makes it possible to visualize the needle with unparalleled precision and predict its trajectory, thereby allowing to perform biopsies with confidence.

Liver Health: Three New Ultrasound Markers Enter the U.S. Market

SuperSonic Imagine, a major actor promoting innovation in ultrasound, will introduce a suite of three ultrasound markers for non-invasive assessment of the severity of chronic liver diseases with quantitative results: Att PLUS, SSp PLUS and Vi PLUS. The first two of these tools allow for the simultaneous quantification of ultrasound attenuation in the liver and intrahepatic sound speed, reflecting fat content, an essential criterion for the detection and diagnosis of hepatic steatosis. Coupled with elasticity imaging in real time, the third one, Vi PLUS, makes it possible to visualise and quantify tissue viscosity, providing clinicians with important information for tissue characterisation.

"Liver diseases including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) linked to conditions like diabetes and obesity affect millions of Americans and have become an important public health concern in the space of just a few years. We are very proud to present the fruits of our expertise in liver health - the series of three non-invasive liver markers - for the first time in the United States. All the more so as these markers have just received 510(k) clearance from the FDA. Following the acquisition of SuperSonic Imagine by Hologic, we are also going to present many shared sessions dedicated to women's health," concludes Michèle Lesieur, the CEO of SuperSonic Imagine

Demonstrations, workshops and sessions during RSNA 2019

A session entitled 'Transformative Breast Ultrasound Technology' led by Dr Stacy Smith-Foley (The Breast Center at CARTI, Little Rock, Arkansas) will take place on Monday, 2nd December at 10:30 a.m., Hologic WorkshopRoom no. 5119, South Hall A, Level 3.

The Aixplorer MACH 30 and the latest addition to the product portfolio, the Aixplorer MACH 20, will be available at the SuperSonic Imagine booth no. 2324 (South Hall A). Furthermore, there will be live demonstrations throughout the conference.

For more information about SuperSonic Imagine products, visit http://www.aixplorer-mach.com/. For information about the company, visit http://www.supersonicimagine.com/

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer series of products, which feature the company's exclusive UltraFast technology. UltraFast has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast mode developed is ShearWave Elastography (SWE), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value of SWE. The most recent addition to the Aixplorer range is the Aixplorer MACH 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast imaging, which optimizes the system's innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu and Needle PL.U.S. The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). In 2018, the company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.com.

