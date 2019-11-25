Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) successfully completed today a €500 million bond issue with a ten-year maturity at a yearly coupon of 0.75%.

This operation, which enables the Group to refinance its €480 million outstanding senior notes with a 3.85% coupon maturing in April 2020 taking advantage of favorable market conditions, is carried out as part of the Group's long-term financing policy.

Arkema is rated BBB+ by Standard Poor's and Baa1 by Moody's (outlook stable).

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005647/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Béatrice Zilm

+33 1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Arié Taïeb

+33 1 49 00 72 07

arie.taieb@arkema.com

Peter Farren

+33 1 49 00 73 12

peter.farren@arkema.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Véronique Obrecht

+33 1 49 00 88 41

veronique.obrecht@arkema.com