Online Shop with Zinfandel, Pošip and Plavac Mali is Live for the Holidays

Croatian Premium Wine Imports, Inc. (CPWI), today announced availability of its boutique wines in its online shop at www.croatianpremiumwine.com. All inventory, currently from the Dubrovnik county, including Zinfandel, Pošip and Plavac Mali will be available to ship to consumers in states that allow direct to consumer shipments by out-of-state retailers.

"With the double-digit growth of wine shipments directly to consumers, it was clear to us that we need to establish this online channel," said Win Burke, CPWI's co-founder and CEO. "We are delighted that our platform is live as of today, making it possible for orders to be delivered before the Holidays."

How to Order: Zinfandel, Plavac Mali, Pošip and Rose

Wine aficionados, collectors and wine lovers can order wines for their cellars or have them shipped as gifts to their loved ones by clicking on this link and placing an order: https://www.croatianpremiumwine.com/shop-online.

The wine packages will typically be delivered within a few days, depending on the weather conditions as well as the destination.

States Allowing Wine Shipments

Following are the states in the US that currently allow out-of-state retailers to ship wines directly to consumers:

Alaska, California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, DC

Recently the US Supreme Court issued a decision eliminating discrimination by states against out-of-state retailers. The list of states allowing online sales is expected to grow in the near future.

About Croatian Premium Wine Imports (CPWI)

Based in Boston, Mass., CPWI imports, distributes and promotes boutique Croatian wines in the US. Currently representing wineries from the Dubrovnik county in Dalmatia, including all seven wineries in the Komarna region, the K7 Association, we continue to expand our portfolio of boutique wines that provide the distinctive high-quality taste of Croatia, including Plavac Mali, Zinfandel and Pošip. For more information or inquiries, visit www.croatianpremiumwine.com, contact us at info@croatianpremiumwine.com and follow us at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005694/en/

Contacts:

English: Win Burke Win.Burke@croatianpremiumwine.com 617-901-5127

Hrvatski: Mirena Bagur Mirena.Bagur@croatianpremiumwine.com 617-835-5019