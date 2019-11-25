Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market segmentation analysis. This success story highlights how Infiniti's market segmentation analysis helped a construction equipment manufacturer to develop a targeted marketing approach to better engage with their customer base.

Market segmentation analysis helps businesses to efficiently segment customers and devise personalized approaches for them.

The business challenge: The client is a construction equipment manufacturer based out of the United States. The client wanted to revamp their traditional marketing models to meet their customers' rising needs and demands. Also, they wanted to make product development and marketing more effective by devising targeted marketing initiatives for different customer segments. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market segmentation analysis.

Infiniti's market segmentation solution comprised of:

Customer needs assessment to analyze the changing needs and demands of target customers

Customer satisfaction survey to understand the satisfaction level of customers regarding the client's product and service offerings

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's marketing strategies with that of their competitors

The business impact of the engagement for the construction equipment manufacturer:

Efficiently allocated the marketing budget

Streamlined marketing initiatives and attracted new customers

Developed sound marketing strategies to drive business growth

Identified profitable customer segments

