Saveene.com Inc: Free Fractional Yacht Ownership Seminar Nov. 27th, 2019 -Saveene.com

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / This Wednesday Nov. 27th, 2019 Saveene will be conducting a Free Fractional Yacht Ownership Seminar. To find out more on what this concept is all about and how you too can own a beautiful yacht plus be part of a great club that provides you with access to wonderful views, pools, hot tubs, gyms, sauna, billiards room, reading room, and more.

The concept of fractional yacht ownership is not entirely new. If you're interested in owning a yacht, you may have heard about it one time or another. Fractional Yacht Ownership should not be confused with Timeshare. Andrea Zecevic President of Saveene Yachts explains "with fractional ownership you have equity in the asset and interest this means you are an actual owner, or one of the owners . With timeshare you buy time or share time with other owners, but you never really own anything which means when your time is up what ever you invested is gone, because you have no equity. " This is why most people and smart money have come to realize the benefits of owning a fraction of the yacht- A great way to own a beautiful asset that you use occasionally without the unnecessary expenses of owning a yacht outright. https://saveene.com/fractional-yacht-ownership-vs-sole-ownership/

Come join us for a pre Thanksgiving Seminar located at 111 Moorings Dr. Lantana, Florida. Free parking is available behind the Wine and Cheese Restaurant. Looking forward to seeing all of you. Please call to reserve as there is limited seating. To R.S.V.P call 561 570 4301 .

Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

