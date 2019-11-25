The "Petroleum Coke (Green and Calcined) in the CIS: Production, Market and Forecast (21st edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The presented work is a desk study. As sources of information, the databases of the United Nations (UNdata), Statistical Committees of the CIS countries (including Rosstat, State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the Agency for Statistics of the Republic of Kazakhstan, etc.), customs statistics of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, official statistics of railway transportation of the Russian Federation were used; materials of the industry and regional press, annual and quarterly reports of issuers of securities, websites of manufacturers and consumers of petroleum coke, as well as the Infomine database.

In addition, some data were confirmed and updated by telephone surveys of specialists considered in this report of enterprises.

All this allowed experts to reveal the picture of the petroleum coke market in the CIS and the prospects for its development.

A distinctive feature of this study is a detailed description of the largest manufacturers and consumers of the products in question in Russia and the CIS countries (including Ukraine), directions of supplies of raw materials, volumes and directions of sales of raw and calcined braids. The structure of petroleum coke consumption by industries and major consumer enterprises is examined in detail, the current state and development prospects of the main consuming industries are described. Forecasts of prices, production and consumption of petroleum coke are presented, the largest projects to expand production capacities are presented.

Chronological Scope of the Study

1996-2018 and 1 half of 2019; forecast for the period 2019-2025.

Research Geography

Russian Federation a comprehensive detailed analysis of the market

Ukraine

The Republic of Kazakhstan

Azerbaijan and other CIS countries a general retrospective analysis of the market.

The report consists of 6 parts, contains 180 pages, including 45 figures, 79 tables and 2 appendices

The first chapter of the report provides information on the raw materials needed for the production of petroleum coke, its characteristics, and directions of supplies. Also in this chapter, the technology of coke production is considered in detail, and qualitative indicators of the products are given.

The second chapter is devoted to the production of petroleum coke (raw and calcined) in the CIS countries. The section provides statistical and estimated data on coke production in Russia and the CIS countries. All enterprises producing petroleum coke in Russia and the CIS are described in detail, the current situation at these plants and development prospects.

The third chapter provides data on foreign trade transactions with petroleum coke in Russia and the CIS.

The fourth chapter provides information on producer prices in the Russian market. In addition, data on changes in export-import prices for products in Russia and Ukraine are analyzed. And also in this chapter, the forecast of prices for the period up to 2025 is given.

The fifth chapter discusses the consumption of petroleum coke. The balance of production and consumption of these products in the Russian Federation and Ukraine is given, the industry structure of coke consumption in the Russian Federation is given, the main consumers of the Russian Federation and the CIS are presented, their current state and development prospects are analyzed.

The sixth chapter provides a forecast for the development of the Russian oil coke market for the period until 2025.

The appendices give addresses and contact information of enterprises producing and consuming petroleum coke in the CIS countries.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

I. Petroleum coke production technology used in industry raw materials

I.1. Raw materials for the production of petroleum coke

I.2. Methods for producing crude and calcined petroleum coke

I.3. Classification of raw coke obtained in the CIS by its quality, standards for coke in force in the CIS

II. Production of petroleum coke (crude and calcined) in the CIS

II.1. Oil coke production in the former USSR (until 1991) and the CIS countries in 1996-2018

II.2. The state of the main enterprises producing petroleum coke in Russia

II.2.1. LLC "Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez" (Perm)

II.2.2. LLC "Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka" (Volgograd)

II.2.3. TANECO JSC (Nizhnekamsk, Republic of Tatarstan)

II.2.4. Branch of PJSC NK Rosneft Bashneft-Ufaneftekhim (Ufa, Republic of Bashkortostan)

II.2.5. Branch of PJSC NK Rosneft Bashneft-Novoil (Novoil, Republic of Bashkortostan)

II.2.6. JSC Antipinsky Oil Refinery (Tyumen Region)

II.2.7. JSC Gazpromneft-Omsk Oil Refinery (Omsk)

II.2.8. Rosneft-Novokuybyshevsky Oil Refinery JSC (Novokuybyshevsk, Samara Region)

II.2.9. Rosneft-Angarsk Petrochemical Company JSC (Angarsk, Irkutsk Region)

II.2.10. LLC Rosneft-Komsomolsk Oil Refinery (Komsomolsk-on-Amur, Khabarovsk Territory)

II.2.11. JSC "Plant" Slantsy "(Slantsy, Leningrad region)

II.3. Petroleum coke producers in other CIS countries

II.3.1. Kazakhstan

LLP "Pavlodar Petrochemical Plant" (Pavlodar)

Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP (Atyrau city)

II.3.2. Azerbaijan

Baku Oil Refinery named after G. Aliyev (Baku)

II.3.3. Turkmenistan

Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries (TKNZ)

II.3.4. Uzbekistan

UE "Ferghana Oil Refinery" (Ferghana)

II.3.5. Ukraine

II.3.6. Belarus

III. Export-import of petroleum coke in the CIS

III.1. Export-import of petroleum coke in Russia in 1996-2019

III.1.1. Export-Import Volumes

III.1.2. The main directions of export-import supplies

Export

Import

III.2. Export-import of petroleum coke in Ukraine in 1999-2018

III.3. Export-import of petroleum coke in other CIS countries in 1998-2018

IV. Oil Coke Price Review

IV.1. Domestic prices for petroleum coke in the Russian Federation in 2002-2019

IV.2. Dynamics of export-import prices in the Russian Federation in 1999-2019

IV.3. Forecast of the dynamics of export-import prices in the Russian Federation until 2025

IV.4. Dynamics of export-import prices in Ukraine in 2003-2018

V. Consumption of petroleum coke (raw and calcined) in the CIS

V.1. The balance of petroleum coke consumption in the Russian Federation in 1996-2018

V.2. The structure of petroleum coke consumption in the Russian Federation

V.3. The main areas of consumption of petroleum coke in the Russian Federation

V.3.1. Production of anode paste and anodes

V.3.2. Graphite Electrode Production

V.3.3. Other applications

V.4. The balance of petroleum coke consumption in Ukraine in 1999-2018

V.5. The main enterprises-consumers of petroleum coke in the CIS, their projects

V.5.1. Aluminum enterprises of the CIS

JSC RUSAL-Krasnoyarsk (Krasnoyarsk)

JSC RUSAL-Bratsk (Bratsk, Irkutsk region)

JSC RUSAL-Sayanogorsk (Sayanogorsk, Republic of Khakassia)

JSC RUSAL-Novokuznetsk (Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo Region)

JSC "Volgograd Aluminum Plant" (Volgograd)

State Unitary Enterprise "Tajik Aluminum Company" (Talco) (Tursunzade, Tajikistan)

V.5.2. Electrode enterprises in Russia and Ukraine

JSC Energoprom-Novocherkassk Electrode Plant (EPM-NEZ, Novocherkassk, Rostov Region)

JSC "Energoprom-Novosibirsk Electrode Plant" (EPM-NovEZ, village of Linevo, Novosibirsk region)

JSC Energoprom-Chelyabinsk Electrode Plant (EPM-ChEZ, Chelyabinsk)

JSC "Chelyabinsk Electrometallurgical Plant" (CHEMK, Chelyabinsk)

PJSC "Ukrainian Graphite" (Zaporozhye, Ukraine)

VI. Prospects for the development of the petroleum coke market in Russia and the CIS countries until 2025

VI.1. Forecast of production volumes of petroleum coke (raw and hot) in Russia and the CIS countries until 2025

VI.2. Forecast of consumption of petroleum coke (raw and calcined) in Russia until 2025

VI.3. The balance of production and consumption of petroleum coke (raw and calcined) in Russia until 2025

Appendix 1: Contact Information for Petroleum Coke Producers

Appendix 2: Contact Information for Petroleum Coke Consumers

