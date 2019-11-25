Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on competitor analysis solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti's competitor analysis solution helped an online grocery store to analyze their competitors' offerings and assess hidden opportunities in the target market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005492/en/

E-commerce growth is on the rise worldwide, and it has placed immense pressure on companies in the online grocery market to differentiate themselves and provide superior shopping experiences to their customers. In addition, the fast-growing online grocery market necessitates business leaders to predict their competitor's next move and learn from their successes and failures to make strategic decisions. This is where the real power of leveraging competitor analysis solution comes into play.

The business challenge: The client is an online grocery store based out of the United States. The client faced immense competition from local players in the US. In order to meet their customers' demands and improve market position, they wanted to analyze their competotors' strategies and explore hidden opportunities. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering competitor analysis solution.

Infiniti's competitor analysis solution comprised of:

A competitive intelligence study to analyze the competitive landscape of the US online grocery market

A competitive pricing engagement to analyze the pricing strategies and models of the top companies in the US online grocery market

A market scanning and monitoring analysis to identify profitable opportunities in the market

The business impact of the engagement for the online grocery store:

Anticipated competitors' next move and revamped business models accordingly

Measured the effectiveness of marketing campaigns in comparison to their competitors

Identified strengths and weaknesses in comparison to their competitors

Improved market position and increased market share

Read the complete success story for comprehensive insights: Identifying Potential Markets for an Online Grocery Store with the Help of Competitor Analysis Solution

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

