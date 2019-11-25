AIMCo Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) announces the appointment of Mr. Roger A. Renaud as a member of the board of directors for a term set to expire on November 4, 2022. This announcement follows the signing of the Order in Council, O.C. 230/2019, by the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta on November 5, 2019.

"As AIMCo continues to evolve as a global investor, it is important that the board continues to attract top calibre talent - individuals with deep experience in the investment management industry and pension plans," states Richard Bird, AIMCo Board Chair. "Mr. Renaud is an accomplished executive with a strong track record of investment management leadership and international experience. On behalf of the entire board of directors, we welcome Roger and look forward to working with him to delivering lasting value to our clients and to all Albertans."

Biographical Notes

Roger A. Renaud, CFA is a highly accomplished executive with extensive Canadian and international board experience at successful investment management firms. Most recently, Mr. Renaud was President, Canada and Global Chief Operating Officer of Manulife Asset Management (MAM), the global asset management arm of Manulife with over $500 billion of assets under management. He also oversaw the integration of Standard Life Investments (Canada) with MAM to become one of the largest pension managers in Canada.

Since 2018, Mr. Renaud has been a director of the capital development fund Fonds de solidarité FTQ and previously served on several Canadian and international boards related to Manulife and Standard Life between 1998 and 2018.

Mr. Renaud holds a Bachelor of Science in Actuarial Science from Laval University and a CFA Charter from the CFA Institute. He also completed the Program for Management Development at Harvard Business School.

As a director of several boards including non-profit organizations, Mr. Renaud has acquired extensive experience over the past 20 years in investment management, social responsibility, corporate transformation, strategy and planning, risk management, pension plans and corporate governance.

About Alberta Investment Management Corporation

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $115 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008 with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 31 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta. For more information on AIMCo please visit www.aimco.alberta.ca.

