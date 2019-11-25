WebRevenue, Inc: HostScore's Choice Of Business Hosting Selections Posted

HostScore offers its top business hosting choices in a recent post. HostScore tracks hosting performances and publish a list of best hosting for various small-to-medium companies.

LABUAN, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / HostScore.net is pleased to announce its picks for the top business web hosting performances. Small-to-medium businesses can particularly benefit from HostScore's choice of business hosting companies. Besides hosting performance, HostScore considered other features, including a range of hosting types, web design tools, email features, server locations, and hosting company's reputation. Business websites often tend to have slightly different requirements when it comes to web hosting. Although inexperienced business owners may view web hosting to be similar, the very nature of businesses increases requirements for hosting.

According to one study, the choice of web host affects business performance. A website with an average of 5.7 seconds' page-load time converts only .6% of their traffic, whereas a site loading in 2.4 seconds converts three times better. This is true even when it comes to running straightforward, static websites. As a business, the brand and reputation are on the line. The choice of a web host can affect the reliability of the site, which is essentially the digital presence.

More details are available at https://www.hostscore.net/choose/best-web-hosting-for-business/.

A company representative explained, "From another aspect, the performance of your web host can also affect your website performance, brand and even more importantly, your potential to convert web traffic into paying customers. Slow websites have been shown to lower customer conversion and affect sales. There are other factors at play as well, but the general rule here is that web hosting for business needs to be of a higher caliber. This doesn't always mean paying a premium, though, as there are often good fits depending on your exact requirements."

The list of top companies includes InMotion Hosting, SiteGround, GreenGeeks, Wix Site Builder, Digital Ocean, HostPapa, and AltusHost. The positive and negative features are listed in the reviews. Another aspect of the reviews of the top hosting firms is a discussion of the factors which make a hosting company the right choice.

More details are available at https://www.hostscore.net/.

