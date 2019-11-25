Everbright Securities Co. Ltd. has chosen the chairman of China Minsheng Investment Capital Co. Ltd. to be its next president, Caixin has learned, as the state-owned firm continues to fill positions vacated during a purge of top management this year. Liu is now both chairman and president of China Minsheng Investment Capital, a subsidiary of the privately owned China Minsheng Investment Group Corp. Ltd. Although the Everbright Securities subsidiary made a minority investment of 60 million yuan ($8.5 million) in the acquisition, it ended up owing about 3.5 billion yuan to two partners in the consortium due to leveraged arrangements.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...