Weatherford Lights Up Lantern Awards

Wins "Best in Oil and Gas" and Several Business Marketing Specialties

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC-PINK:WFTIQ) won the "Best in Oil and Gas" award for its Victus integrated marketing campaign at the 31st annual Lantern Awards on November 21, 2019, hosted by the Association of National Advertisers Business Marketing Association. Recognized as the premier business-to-business marketing success awards in Texas, the event highlights creative and strategically effective communication campaigns throughout the year. Weatherford was also awarded Lantern Awards and Awards of Excellence across three categories.

Weatherford category wins also included the following:

• Integrated Marketing Communications Program



° AlphaST Single-Trip Openhole Cementing and Sidetrack System (Award of Excellence)



° Victus Intelligent Managed Pressure Drilling (Lantern Award)



° Vero Automated Connection Integrity (Award of Excellence)





• Tradeshows and Special Events



° Large Tradeshow Exhibit, for the Offshore Technology Conference (Lantern Award)



° Themed Special Event, for Weatherford LIVE (Award of Excellence)





• Video



° Promotional Video, for Victus (Lantern Award)

Experts are selected from across the United States to participate in the rigorous judging process, where they independently review and score entries to determine the Lantern Award and Award of Excellence winners.

"We are honored to receive recognition with these awards in such a strong field of nominees," said Karen David-Green, Senior Vice President of Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer for Weatherford. "Together with technical experts across each product segment, we develop compelling campaigns that drive business conversations and keep our innovations top-of-mind for operators around the world."

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,000 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

