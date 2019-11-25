Rocky 2020: Civil Rights, Voters Rights Act, Lawsuit Filed Against Michigan Secretary of State

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / Last May, Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente filed a statement of candidacy for the office of President as a Republican. His goal is to "to give a voice to Latino and immigrant voters from around the world'. De La Fuente said, "My decision to run for President, at my own expense, is in large part to give a voice to immigrants who feel disenfranchised or worse, targeted, by the current state of politics. Legal citizens from the around the world have become afraid to speak up or speak out to refrain from being a direct target by our current administration's policies for deportation. I, and my campaign, intend to defend the rights of all of America's citizens including the largest minority (Latino and Hispanic) group."

The State of Michigan has other plans. Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, chose to exclude the Latino and Spanish speaking candidate from qualifying to appear on the ballot. She included a candidate who has dropped out of the race and another who missed qualifying deadlines in multiple states; however.

De La Fuente's campaign filed a Voters Rights Act lawsuit against Michigan's Secretary of State on behalf of voters and not himself. The suit calls the decision a failure to consider Spanish speaking families and their news sources.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleges: "As a result, the failure to account for and include Spanish speaking and/or alternative or online media excludes candidates known to Hispanic and Latino voters. It creates an additional barrier for Spanish-speaking candidates to appear on the ballot by requiring that they campaign in English. It ignores their support and efforts in Spanish. It ignores the opinions of Spanish-speaking voters and thwarts their participation in democracy using their languages and mediums of preference.'

De La Feunte's response to the lawsuit," I committed to America to fight for it, and for all of its inhabitants. As such, my campaign, on the behalf of voters and not myself, has launched a Civil Rights law suit against Jocelyn Benson and her office of Secretary of State. On behalf of all voters and their rights, I will fight. My campaign will fight. We will fight for all of us. This Thanksgiving, I will honor early settlers and natives to America by following in their tradition to cross language barriers and reach out a hand. I believe in the same American Dream that brought people to the Americas to settle away from tyrannical government. I represent those early visitors and long-time natives who came together to feast in the Autumn even though they did not speak the same language or share the same traditions. I will fight to make sure that same American Dream does not get lost in current political climate or in the media.

I believe in the American Dream and I believe in the voice of all Americans."

"Rocky" Roque De La Fuente is living proof that the American Dream can be achieved by those who are inspired to pursue it. He has an amazing record of success. From earning an FAA license to fly single engine planes at the age of 20 to owning 29 automobile dealerships and becoming Chairman of the National Dealers Council for the third largest automobile manufacturer in the world by the age of 28, he's in a league by himself. He created a banking network in 1982 to help address Mexico's economic crisis and established impressive real estate holdings throughout the United States while creating thousands of new jobs along the way. In 1992, Rocky became the first Hispanic American to serve as a Delegate-At-Large for the State of California at a National Convention. He holds a bachelor's degree in Physics and Mathematics (Magna Cum Laude) and an honorary doctorate from UNESCO.

See the complaint here: https://www.accesswire.com/media/568044/MI-Michigan-Complaint.pdf

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Angela (Fisher) Velasquez

727.490.9911

media@rocky2020.org

SOURCE: Rocky 2020

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568044/Civil-Rights-Voters-Rights-Act-Lawsuit-Filed-Against-Michigan-Secretary-of-State