Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2019) - Gunpowder Capital Corp. (CSE: GPC) (CSE: GPC.PR.A) (OTCQB: GNPWF) (FSE: YS6N) (the "Corporation") announced today that effective on Monday December 2nd, 2019 the Corporation will have implemented, and will have undergone, a corporate name change from "Gunpowder Capital Corp." to "Bluesky Digital Assets Corp." with the purpose to better reflect the Corporation's diversification and its focus on developing and investing into new industries and technologies.

In addition to the corporate name change that is occurring on December 2nd, 2019, the Corporation will have new stock tickers / trading symbols assigned to both the Corporation's Common Shares and to the Corporation's Class - A Preferred Shares. In Canada, the Corporation's new trading symbols will be "BTC" for the Corporation's Common Shares and "BTC.PR.A" for the Corporation's Class - A Preferred Shares.

Furthermore, effective December 2nd, 2019 the Corporation will have newly assigned CUSIP and ISIN numbers / codes assigned for its Common Shares and its Class - A Preferred Shares. For the Corporation's Common Shares, the newly assigned CUSIP and ISIN number / code will be 09629B107 and CA09629B1076. For the Corporation's Class - A Preferred Shares, the newly assigned CUSIP and ISIN number / code will be 09629B206 and CA09629B2066 for the Corporation's Class - A Preferred Shares. There will be no change in the share capital of the Corporation.

In the United States, FINRA will assign a new trading symbol for the Corporation's Common Shares which are listed and are currently trading on the OTCQB Market. As of the date of this press release FINRA had stated to the Corporation that the new OTCQB trading symbol for the Corporation's Common Shares will be assigned either on Friday November 29th, 2019 after market close or at market open on Monday December 2nd, 2019. As a reminder, the Corporation's Class - A Preferred Shares aren't listed for trading in the United States.

The Corporation will issue a secondary press release on Monday December 2nd, 2019 reminding its shareholders and the general public of all of the changes that are stated in this press release and stating the new Common Share trading symbol for the OTCQB Marketplace. The Corporation also announced that the press release issued on the morning of Nov 25th, 2019 contained a typo and that 7,927,000 Units were issued vs. the 7,117,000 Units stated in the press release.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Ben Gelfand

CEO & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (416) 363-3833

E: ben.gelfand@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Mr. Frank Kordy

Secretary & Director

Gunpowder Capital Corp.

T: (647) 466-4037

E: frank.kordy@gunpowdercapitalcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

