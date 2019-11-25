

Jatiluhur Dam welcomes Jatiluhur Jazz Festival 2019 to the most exotic locale in West Java just 70k from Jakarta.





West Java, INDONESIA, Nov 26, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 1st International Jatiluhur Jazz Festival is set to open at the Jatiluhur Dam in Purwakarta, West Java on Saturday and Sunday, Nov 30 and Dec 1, 2019. Presented by Jasa Tirta II, the State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) operating the dam, the largest in Indonesia, JatiluhurJazz 2019 will feature dozens of local and international artists and musicians of different genres, as well as bands from West Java and Purwakarta with a jazz flair.Themed 'Green, Water and Life', JatiluhurJazz takes part in the campaign to protect the environment and water for life, and opens in one of the most beautiful spots in the Jatiluhur region, the Blue Harbor, overlooking the iconic Morning Glory Tower. Jatiluhur Reservoir has an exotic feel that isn't shared by any other region; the 8,300 hectare artificial reservoir, the largest in Asia, has a sumptuous view in the cool rocky mountain air, potentially a standard international tourist destination.Festival artistic director and jazz musician Dwiki Dharmawan has drawn a diverse lineup; Dwiki himself, with World Peace Project feat. Steve Thornton, Palestinian musician Kamal Musallam, Wizzy, Syaharani & Queenfireworks, Java Jive, Mus Mujiono, Krakatau, 57kustik, Moccondoss 40, Selaawi Ethnic Ensemble, Ermy Kullit, Indro Hardjodikoro feat. Kayla Dias, Farabi Big Band feat. Ita Purnamasari, Idea Percussion, Uban Project, Marcell, Via Vallen and Zaskia Gotik.The selection of Jatiluhur Dam for the annual Jatiluhur Jazz Festival is due in no small part to the success of Jasa Tirta II as sole operator in running the 52-year old structure to optimal efficiency, a reservoir full of weeds changed to exotic and beneficial waters such that the technical functions for the national water security are always maintained, while featuring as the most exotic man-made tourist destination to emerge in West Java, Indonesia.U. Saefudin Noer, CEO of Jasa Tirta II, says he created the Festival to promote Jatiluhur Dam as a 'green' destination to boost domestic and international tourism and boost the local economy. "Ours is the only outdoor concert setting in Indonesia fully surrounded by nature, along with Bromo (Mountain Jazz Festival)," said Saefudin at the Jazz Festival press conference in Jakarta on Thursday."We are hopeful that our setting will inspire many of the artists and musicians to return to JatiluhurJazz in the future. But there is more to this than the music and art," Saefudin continued. "As well as organizing a phenomenal jazz festival and weekend, we want to show the world and the tourism industry in particular that Jatiluhur Dam has the 'wow' factor to be the next big thing in Indonesia."Erick Thohir, Indonesian Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), conveyed that the Jatiluhur Jazz Festival with its ecological theme was a form of SOE synergy, giving back to society and nature. "It's such an innovation to promote the other side of Jatiluhur Dam, Jasa Tirta II. The government will fully support the event and even encourages other SOEs and other social groups to participate in the success of the event," Erick concluded.The Jatiluhur Dam is a two-hour drive from Jakarta. Buy tickets at Loket.com and GoTix. Prices range from Rp 100,000 ($7) to Rp 125,000. Information on the schedule and events can be obtained through social media @ jatiluhurjazz and on the web at www.jatiluhurjazz.com. -- Antara.Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.