Public Relations Department Eisai Co., Ltd. +81-(0)3-3817-5120

TOKYO, Nov 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. has announced that the latest data on its antiepileptic drug (AED) perampanel (product name: Fycompa) will be presented at the 73rd American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES 2019) to be held from December 6 to December 10, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States.Thirty-Eight poster presentations will be given by Eisai at AES 2019, including results of a Phase III clinical study (FREEDOM / Study 342) to assess efficacy and safety of perampanel monotherapy for untreated patients from 12 to 74 years of age with partial-onset seizures and results of a retrospective Phase IV study (Study 506) of perampanel in real-world clinical care of patients with epilepsy. Including Investigator Initiated Studies, more than 40 scientific posters on perampanel will be presented at AES 2019.Perampanel is a first-in-class AED and a once-daily tablet discovered at Eisai's Tsukuba Research Laboratories. In the United States and Europe, a new oral suspension formulation has been approved and is being marketed. The agent is a highly selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist that reduces neuronal hyperexcitation by targeting glutamate activity at AMPA receptors on postsynaptic membranes. Perampanel is currently approved in countries around the world as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older. Furthermore, perampanel is also indicated for monotherapy and adjunctive use in the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) in patients with epilepsy 4 years of age and older in the United States.Eisai considers neurology including epilepsy, a therapeutic area of focus, and strives to deliver perampanel throughout the world in pursuit of our mission to provide "seizure freedom" to a greater number of patients living with epilepsy. Eisai seeks to address the diverse needs of, as well as increasing the benefits provided to, patients with epilepsy and their families.About Fycompa (perampanel)Fycompa is a first-in-class AED discovered and developed by Eisai. With epileptic seizures being mediated by the neurotransmitter glutamate, the agent is a highly selective, noncompetitive AMPA receptor antagonist that reduces neuronal hyperexcitation associated with seizures by targeting glutamate activity at AMPA receptors on postsynaptic membranes. Fycompa is available in tablet form to be taken once daily orally at bedtime. In addition, an oral suspension formulation has been approved and marketed in the United States and in Europe. To date, Fycompa has been used to treat more than 270,000 patients worldwide across all indications.Fycompa is currently approved in more than 65 countries and territories, including the United States, Japan, China, in Europe and in Asia as an adjunctive treatment for partial-onset seizures (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older. In addition, Fycompa has been approved in more than 60 countries, including the United States, Japan, in Europe and in Asia for treatment as adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients with epilepsy 12 years of age and older. In the United States, Fycompa is also indicated for monotherapy and adjunctive use in the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) in patients with epilepsy 4 years of age and older.In Japan, a supplementary new drug application has been filed seeking approval of Fycompa for use as monotherapy for partial-onset seizures, treatment for partial-onset seizures in pediatric patients aged 4 years and older, as well as a fine granule formulation. In Europe, an application has been submitted seeking the additional approval of Fycompa for adjunctive use in the treatment of partial-onset seizures (with or without secondarily generalized seizures) or primarily generalized tonic-clonic seizures in pediatric patients with epilepsy.Furthermore, Eisai is conducting a global Phase III clinical study (Study 338) for the agent in patients with seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.In its medium-term business plan EWAY2025, Eisai is aiming to become a "Medico Societal Innovator" (a company that changes society through creating medicines and providing solutions), and is working on establishment of ecosystem platform business utilizing various data such as a large amount of clinical data, experiences, and know-how.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit https://www.eisai.co.jp.Source: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.