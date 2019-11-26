It is November, jasmine rice in Thailand is ripe for harvest.

PHAYAO,THAILAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2019 / The 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day is being held in Phayao, a famous agricultural province in the northeast of Thailand, people are celebrating the harvest after a year of hard work.

This is the already 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day. By participating in the Northeast Resource Development Project of the Ministry of Agriculture of Thailand, this activity was strongly supported by the Department of Agriculture of the local government.

Jasmine Rice held in various packaging are displayed at the booth of the Harvest Festival, "Royal Umbrella", "Royal Buriram", and C.P.RICE, all produced by CPI. Among which a local brand, Hug Phayao, made its debut at this year's Harvest Festival.

Samples of freshly cooked rice were handed out by the staff for participants to have a taste. The rice tasted soft and starchy without looking mushy, giving out a unique fragrance and sweet flavor.

C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd (Royal Umbrella) COO, Mr. Thiti, told the reporters that Phayao is one of the main production areas of jasmine rice. The land here is fertile due to volcanic and river sediments, the flat landscape and warm climate are also perfect for rice cultivation. Under the support of government policies, the "Phayao model" formulated standardized rice production processes and adopted technology-assisted agriculture methods to help farmers level up their farming skills as well as promising to repurchase rice that meets up the standard at an agreed price, marketing strategies were also adopted to boost manufacturing along the way. This model will not only help farmers to increase their incomes and improve their living standards but also optimize the quality of rice.

The industry in Phayao is not developed, and it is more than a two-hour drive away from the nearest airport. Mr. Thiti hurriedly set off to the airport after the interview, but before leaving, he did not forget to tell us, "Make sure to try out the rice, you will be pleasantly surprised."

At the tasting booth, the reporter learned that farmers participating in the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day were all members of the GAP Plus project at C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd (Royal Umbrella). GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) is an important international quality certification standard, while GAP Plus is an independent project established by C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd (Royal Umbrella). to optimize rice quality and improve farmers' lives. And this practice can also guarantee to registered farmers that their supplies are already taken care by the corporation.

To drive sustainable agriculture and improving the livelihood of farmers are the main goals of GAP Plus. The GAP Plus program provides farmers with various of professional assistance and Upstream Business Development on the basis of GAP standards, including providing high-quality seeds with a purity of not less than 98%, using soil analysis system to improve soil quality, teaching farmers to use water safely, and reducing the use of pesticides, which eventually leaded to producing jasmine rice with no pesticide residue and of the best quality. Besides, the pest monitoring system is used in the rice field to run regular checks and choose the right harvest time to get rice at the best quality.

"Our experts will take samples to run through soil tests before planting, and use fertilizer accordingly. Farmers will also receive suggestions from the experts on different stages like sowing, fertilizing, or dealing with pests. In this way, fertilizers are used at a minimum portion while fully taking pest damage in control, posing minimal risk to human health. CPI also offer a high repurchase price, so that this is not only about leading the farmers to join the program, but also encouraging them to grow better rice."

The quote above comes from the senior vice president Mr. Withaya, speaking in standard Mandarin with a friendly smile. As the brand manager who pays high attention to the health and increment income of farmers, he believes that the brand is only an intermediary between farmers and consumers. The responsibility of the brand does not only include delivering agricultural products of high quality from farmers to consumers but also passing on Thai farmers' passion and care for food. He hopes that with the help of C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd (Royal Umbrella), the rice carefully cultivated by the farmers can step into the international market step by step. He also emphasized the importance of sustainable agriculture, saying that the health of agricultural products and the health and safety of farmers are of equal importance.

C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd (Royal Umbrella), has always advocated the concept of "Rice is life", Mr. Withaya said, "For farmers, rice is indeed their life. A rich harvest means the whole family can have food for the whole year." He compared it as a supply chain of life. " C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd want to convey the spirit of Thais and Thai farmers to the dining table in every family," he added.

For Chinese consumers, he admits that China has already had a sufficient supply of rice. But at the same time, there are many so-called "Thai jasmine rice" adulterants in the Chinese market with a large price range, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish the authentic Thai jasmine rice. As he talked about the solution to deal with this situation, he said, " C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd will provide more opportunities to let everyone try out C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd rice and they know more about C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd brand. The consumers will naturally know what the authentic taste of jasmine rice should be like with more understanding of it, and further promote the whole industry in pursuit of a better taste."

Mr. Withaya also mentioned the new brand "Hug Phayao" released at the 3rd World's Hom Mali Rice Harvesting Day, which is produced locally in Phayao. "C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd did not have enough promotion in the Chinese market before, but now C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd are building better relationships with the Chinese customers and establishing more effective communication. Some customers prefer imported products in the original packaging, so Phayao jasmine rice kept all packaging in Thai when shipping across the country and abroad. C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd products are being customized to meet the needs of different consumers," said Mr. Withaya.

Increasing farmers' income and improving product quality will inevitably lead to an increase in costs, Mr. Withaya held another view saying, "We should think less about the short-term benefit and put heart in professionally providing products. I hope that C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd can be the pioneer of the whole industry and make better and authentic Thai jasmine rice available to consumers all over the world."

C.P. Intertrade Co.,Ltd (Royal Umbrella), holds brands of rice including "Royal Umbrella", "Royal Buriram", and C.P.RICE, all available in Chinese e-commerce like Tmall, Taobao, JD.com, Hema, as well as in a variety of supermarkets. The "Hug Phayao" jasmine rice released in this harvest festival is expected to be available for purchase on major e-commerce websites in China this December.

