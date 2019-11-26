Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJ68 ISIN: NL0011832936 Ticker-Symbol: C43 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
08:08 Uhr
65,00 Euro
+0,60
+0,93 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,00
65,70
09:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS NV65,00+0,93 %