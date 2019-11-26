Eltel Finland signs a three-year telecom frame agreement worth about EUR 25 million

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eltel's Communication business in Finland has signed a three-year continuation of its current frame agreement with a large Finnish teleoperator. The agreement covers service contracts for new mobile telecom works worth about EUR 25 million.

The scope includes planning, construction, installation and maintenance at the customer's network sites.

The agreement and planning process start on January 1, 2020.

About Eltel

Eltel is a leading Northern European provider of technical services for critical infrastructure networks - Infranets - in the segments of Power, Communication and Other, with operations throughout the Nordics, Poland and Germany. Eltel provides a broad, integrated range of services from maintenance and upgrade services to project deliveries. Eltel has a diverse contract portfolio and a growing customer base of large network owners. In 2018, Eltel had annual sales of EUR 1.2 billion. The total number of employees currently stands at around 7,000. Eltel AB has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015.

