RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec announces revenue update for FY2019

Deventer, 26th November 2019 - RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, is expecting the revenue for the full-year 2019 to be in line with the full-year 2018. This is outperforming the semiconductor industry in Europe, predicted at a decline of 6.1% year-on-year for 2019 according to WSTS (World Semiconductor Trade Statistics), due to the weak global market situation. The steady book-to-bill ratio above one is showing confidence that the revenue will grow even if the market situation is continuing to be tight.

"Despite the cancellation of one big SCM project by our client's customer, as reported earlier in the year, in combination with the weak global semiconductor market conditions, RoodMicrotec is still able to maintain a high level of revenue for the full-year 2019", says Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec. "The outlook for the coming years is positive thanks to the good order intake and the right customer mix."

Outlook

Based on several new engagements as well as an increasing number of ASIC supply chain projects in the pipeline, RoodMicrotec expects an organic revenue growth rate in the range of 8 to 12% per year with yearly improving positive net results.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

This afternoon at 13.00 CET an EGM will be held at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange (Euronext) at Beursplein 5 in Amsterdam, in which a vote will be taken on the proposal to grant the engagement for the audit of the RoodMicrotec N.V. financial statements for the financial years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 to KPMG Accountants N.V. Furthermore, the Company's Management Board will give a business update that corresponds with the abovementioned outlook.

Financial agenda

23rd January 2020 Publication (preliminary) annual revenue 2019 16th April 2020 Trading update quarter 1-2020 30th April 2020 Publication annual report 2019 30th April 2020 Conference call for press and analysts 18th June 2020 Annual general meeting of shareholders 19th June 2020 Annual bondholders meeting 30th July 2020 Publication interim report 2020 30th July 2020 Conference call for press and analysts 15th October 2020 Trading update quarter 3-2020

About RoodMicrotec

RoodMicrotec is a leading independent company for semiconductor supply and quality services. With 50 years of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, RoodMicrotec is well-established as a highly valued partner for many companies worldwide. The company provides full-turnkey ASIC services for complex microchips that are customized to handle specific applications for individual customers. In cooperation with strong partners, RoodMicrotec manages the entire development and production flow of ASICs in the target volume, ranging from low quantities up to multiple millions per year. The turnkey solution includes project management, wafer test, assembly, final test, qualification, failure analysis and logistics. All services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability, aerospace, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. RoodMicrotec's headquarter is located in Deventer, Netherlands, with operational units in Nördlingen and Stuttgart, Germany.

