Carrefour (Paris:CA) and Fnac Darty announce advanced discussions for the deployment of some 30 Darty shop-in-shops in Carrefour hypermarkets in France, under exclusive operating agreements.

The first two pilots opened in November 2018 in Carrefour hypermarkets in Ville-du-Bois and Limoges confirmed the operational feasibility and pertinence of wider-scale deployment, creating value for both banners' customers, employees and suppliers.

The groups are finalizing the operating procedures for a deployment in 2020 and 2021. This project will be subject to prior approval by the Competition Authority.

With this project, Carrefour and Fnac Darty are refocusing their collaboration on a sustainable structural partnership model of selling in shop-in-shops, and against this backdrop, the existing purchasing partnership in France will terminate by the end of 2019. This decision will enable both banners to independently conduct their annual negotiations for 2020.

About Carrefour Group:

With a multiformat network of 12,000 stores in over 30 countries, Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour serves 105 million customers worldwide and posted sales of 84.916 billion euros in 2018. The Group has more than 360,000 employees who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com, Twitter (@CarrefourGroup) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

About Fnac Darty:

Operating in eleven countries, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the retail of entertainment and leisure products, consumer electronics and household appliances. As of end of December 2017, the Group, which has 26,000 employees, has a multiformat network of 728 stores, including 502 in France, and is ranked France's second most visited e-commerce site (nearly 20 million unique visitors per month) with its two retail websites, fnac.com and darty.com. A standard-setting omni-channel retailer, Fnac Darty posted pro-forma revenues of €7.4 billion in 2017.

