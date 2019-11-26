Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019

WKN: A1W599 ISIN: NL0010545661 Ticker-Symbol: 37C 
Frankfurt
25.11.19
15:28 Uhr
9,670 Euro
-0,012
-0,12 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
9,900
10,025
09:05
9,964
10,065
09:05
AGCO
AGCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
AGCO CORPORATION73,84+2,10 %
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV9,670-0,12 %