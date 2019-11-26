Phoenix Integration Increases ModelCenter MBSE Capabilities

Introducing ModelCenter MBSE 2.0 for PTC Windchill Modeler and ModelCenter MBSE 2.1 for MagicDraw

BLACKSBURG, Virginia, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Integration is pleased to announce the next releases of ModelCenter MBSE, our industry leading Model Based Systems Engineering integration tool.

ModelCenter MBSE gives system engineers the ability to connect any engineering analysis tool or engineering workflow to the MBSE systems model (SysML model). This enables system engineers to validate system requirements throughout the product lifecycle and to optimize the system design.

Connect any software application to the SysML model

Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) tools such as Excel, MATLAB, and Simulink



CAE Tools such as HyperWorks, NASTRAN, ABAQUS and ANSYS



Legacy FORTRAN or C++ applications



Python, Java, and VB scripts



Databases and PDM/PLM solutions



Almost anything else



Complex analyses workflows combining & chaining any of the above

Run the connected simulation directly from the SysML tool

Validate system requirements early in the design lifecycle

Use the integrated dashboard view to see at a glance which requirements are satisfied, and which are not

Use ModelCenter's trade study engine to find designs that satisfy requirements

Optionally update the systems model with these new designs

ModelCenter MBSE supports No Magic's MagicDraw/Cameo, PTC's Windchill Modeler, IBM's Rational Rhapsody, and Vitech's GENESYS.

"We're very pleased to continue strengthening our integration with industry leading SysML modeling tools," said Scott Ragon, Director of Technical Business Development for Phoenix Integration. "Each new release gives our customers added capability, and allows them to further reduce the cost and risk of complex system design."

For more information, click HERE for ModelCenter MBSE 2.0 for PTC Windchill Modeler and click HERE for ModelCenter MBSE 2.1 for MagicDraw.

About Phoenix Integration

Phoenix Integration's ModelCenter is the environment for Model Based Engineering. ModelCenter is a vendor-neutral software framework for creating and automating multi-tool workflows, optimizing product designs, and enabling Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE). It is used by leading organizations worldwide to reduce development costs, improve engineering efficiency, stimulate innovation, and design more competitive products. Successful applications can be found in multiple industries, including aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, energy, heavy industry, and shipbuilding. For more information, visit www.phoenix-int.com .

About PTC

PTC is a global software company that delivers a technology platform and solutions to help companies design, manufacture, operate, and service things for a smart, connected world.

About No Magic

No Magic's MagicDraw is a trusted brand among Global 500 energy, automotive, financial, logistics and telecommunications companies, NASA, and other entities whose software development relies on a robust No Magic offering.

Contact: Julie Cunningham

Phoenix Integration, Inc

T: 586.484.8196

E: jcunningham@phoenix-int.com