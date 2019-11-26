Papa John's Pizza Utilizes Infobip's RCS Solution in Collaboration With Google

Customer Experience Delivered in New Ways as Papa John's Promotes its Vegan Menu on World Vegan Day

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobip, a global cloud communication platform company and a leader in omnichannel customer engagement enables Rich Communication Services (RCS) in collaboration with Google RCS Business Messaging (RBM) for Papa John's Pizza in the UK. In recognition of World Vegan Day on November 1st, Papa John's Pizza promoted its new vegan pizza menu using RCS.

RCS - the future of SMS, allows businesses to carry branded, 2-way rich communications with predefined replies and action buttons delivering visually appealing and interactive content such as video, high-res images, and files natively on mobile phones.

Papa John's International, Inc. is the world's third-largest pizza delivery company with over 350 restaurants in the UK. Mobile channels represent approximately three quarters of digital sales at Papa John's and the company is always looking to enrich the user experience.

"Papa John's three-day RCS campaign enabled by Infobip outperformed our expectations. Our first RCS campaign resulted in 23 percent higher sales than our SMS outreach. A few of our stores actually sold out of our vegan pizza. It shows that RCS offers a more engaging experience to our customers," said Giles Codd, Marketing Director at Papa John's (GB) Ltd. "Furthermore, the interactive, branded content and images are very appealing, and it allows us to broaden our offer by giving customers choices. The customer ultimately feels more in control, and Papa John's can deliver a better service,' concludes Mr.Codd.

RCS is becoming an increasingly popular channel for businesses. Infobip and Google RBM have enabled RCS campaigns for various businesses in both Mexico, France, and in the UK.

'We are pleased to have Infobip a part of our RCS Business Messaging program, working closely with businesses in the UK and around the world to provide their customers with upgraded experiences directly from Messages,' said Alexandre Allemand, Business Messaging Partnership Manager at Google. 'With RCS, businesses can send more useful and interactive messages to their customers. This means that a retailer can send a beautiful carousel of photos of their product and customers can interact further with the business all without leaving the messaging app."

"We couldn't be more thrilled to enable RCS in the UK. Papa John's Pizza is such a great example of how consumers can interact with their favorite restaurants and brands over RCS in completely new ways. Infobip's RCS solution, enabled on most phones is truly helping UK businesses enriching and extending their omnichannel marketing approach," said Kevin Britt, Infobip's Country Manager in the UK and Ireland.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at anytime and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people and simplifies the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 65 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035376/Infobip_Papa_John_Vegan.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035375/Infobip_Papa_John_Vegan.jpg

