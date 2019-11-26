Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2019) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE: GOCO) ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") is pleased to update regarding an airborne geophysical survey on the 100% owned HSP nickel-copper-PGE Project ("Property") in Quebec, Canada. Go Metals reports the following:

Numerous new conductors identified, indicative of massive sulphides

Good correlation between historical surface mineralization and conductors

100m spaced time domain-EM survey flown by Precision Geosurveys

Survey covers the entire 55 km2 area of the HSP Ni-Cu-PGE claim

The new time domain EM survey accurately highlights three historical surface showings, and three other groups of formerly unrecognized conductors. The conductors are likely associated with pyrrhotite and massive sulphides that contain variable amounts of nickel, copper and platinum group elements.

Together with the high quality magnetic data the survey allows Go Metals to plan a targeted ground program. Further details are available on the company website.

Context:

Go Metals owns 100% of the HSP nickel-copper-PGE claims in Quebec. The claims are located about 130 km north of Havre-St-Pierre. Prior to the EM survey, Go Metals has completed a review of historical data, reprocessed old Aerodat data, and identified several anomalous areas based on EM and magnetic data.

Qualified Person

Adrian Smith, P.Geo, is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument NI43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented in this news release.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals develops battery metal projects in Canada. The company approach is to rely on local talent and respect local territories while working both our 100% owned projects.

The Monster Property is a large IOCG property in Yukon, Canada and traditional territory of Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in. Mineralization on the claim is similar to the giant Olympic Dam IOCG-Co deposit. Since 2018 Go Metals has explored the Monster Property using geophysics, geological, and geochemical data.

The HSP nickel-copper PGE claim is north of Havre St Pierre in Eastern Quebec. The HSP claim is 100% owned and covers 55 km2. There are historical showings of up to 0.72% Ni, 2% Cu, 0.14% Co, 0.36 g/t Au, 147 ppb Pt and 220 ppt Pd. Reprocessing of historical magnetic and EM data has highlighted unexplored anomalies. The property is close to a well-maintained Quebec Hydro road.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

Telephone: 604.725.1857

Email: scott@gometals.ca

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50092