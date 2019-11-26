The political statements issued by the Conservatives, Labour, the Lib Dems and even the Green Party almost entirely ignore solar power amid a welter of vague ambitions ahead of the December vote. The increasingly obvious effects of climate change have clearly entered the consciousness of voters, though - the net zero commitment even got as high as page 55 of the Conservatives' 62-page document.With Britain heading for a general election in just over two weeks' time, pv magazine has carried out the unenviable task of trawling through the manifestos of the three main political parties - and the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...