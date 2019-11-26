Anzeige
26.11.2019
26.11.2019 | 09:58
COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - LEG Immobilien AG EUR dual tranche

PR Newswire

London, November 26

Post-Stabilisation Notice

26 November 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

LEG Immobilien AG

EUR500mil 0.875% due 28 November 2027

and

EUR300mil 1.625% due 28 November 2034

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR5bn

Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 November 2019.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:LEG Immobilien AG
Guarantor (if any):n/a
ISIN:DE000A254P51
DE000A254P69
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 500,000,000
€ 300,000,000
Description:0.875% Notes due 28 November 2027
1.625% Notes due 28 November 2034
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank, AG London Branch
HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

