COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - LEG Immobilien AG EUR dual tranche
PR Newswire
London, November 26
Post-Stabilisation Notice
26 November 2019
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
LEG Immobilien AG
EUR500mil 0.875% due 28 November 2027
and
EUR300mil 1.625% due 28 November 2034
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR5bn
Debt Issuance Programme, dated 15 November 2019.
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 4751817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|LEG Immobilien AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|n/a
|ISIN:
|DE000A254P51
DE000A254P69
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 500,000,000
€ 300,000,000
|Description:
|0.875% Notes due 28 November 2027
1.625% Notes due 28 November 2034
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank, AG London Branch
HSBC Bank plc
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.