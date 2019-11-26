Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0YAKV ISIN: US4485791028 Ticker-Symbol: 1HTA 
Tradegate
25.11.19
09:19 Uhr
72,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,70 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,00
72,50
10:09
72,00
72,50
08:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HYATT HOTELS
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION72,00+0,70 %