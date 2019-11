The number of cryptocurrency ATMs installed worldwide has surpassed 6,000, nearly a 50% growth since the beginning of the year. Two top manufacturers - General Bytes and Genesis Coin - together have produced over 60% of all crypto ATMs out there. Overall, 1,976 crypto ATMs or 32.5% of the total number installed worldwide are manufactured by General Bytes, and 1,878 machines or 30.9% are manufactured by Genesis Coin.

