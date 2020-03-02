Crypto.com rewards community following the successful launch of the Crypto.com Exchange

HONG KONG, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, announced today that it will reward its long-standing community with an exceptional one-month promotion for any users joining the successfully launched Crypto.com Exchange platform with rewards up to 500,000 CRO.

From 1st March at 00:00 UTC to 31st March at 23:59 UTC, any Crypto.com App user with MCO staked on App that opens an account on the Crypto.com Exchange and stakes CRO, will enjoy the following reward:

50 MCO staked: 500 CRO (min. 10,000 CRO stake)

500 MCO staked: 5,000 CRO (min. 50,000 CRO staked)

5,000 MCO staked: 50,000 CRO (min. 500,000 CRO staked)

50,000 MCO staked: 500,000 CRO (min. 5,000,000 CRO staked)

All Crypto.com Exchange approved users, including users who opened an account on or before 1 March 2020 are eligible.

Note:

Both MCO and CRO criteria must be met. The amount of CRO reward entitled by a user is determined by the lower of the MCO and CRO staked at the time of the snapshot. ( E.g. if a user staked 500 MCO in the Crypto.com App and staked 10,000 CRO on the Exchange, the user will be entitled to 500 CRO rewards.)

MCO and CRO staked amount snapshot will be taken on the last day of the campaign.

Crypto.com reserves the right to cancel or amend the campaign rules at its sole discretion.

CRO rewards will be issued within 14 days after the campaign ends. Eligible users can log in and see their rewards in their Crypto.com Exchange CRO wallet.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com.

