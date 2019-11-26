Technavio has been monitoring the global clean energy technologies market and the market is poised to grow by 1,219.51 GW during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising demand for clean energy sources. Also, the growing popularity of clean coal technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the clean energy technologies market.

The demand for electricity in countries such as China and India is increasing due to rapid urbanization and growing industrial and commercial activities. However, the rising adoption of fossil fuels such as coal and natural gas to meet the growing energy demand has led to a high amount of carbon emissions. With increasing environmental concerns and focus on minimizing the carbon emissions, the adoption of clean energy technologies and sources is rising. Thus, the rising demand for clean energy sources is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Clean Energy Technologies Market Companies:

GENERAL ELECTRIC

GENERAL ELECTRIC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Oil Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. The company offers Clean coal technology, Wind turbines, Hydropower, Nuclear, Solar, Biomass, and Geothermal.

JA SOLAR Co., Ltd.

JA SOLAR Co., Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business units: Manufacturing and Solar projects. The company provides Bifacial mono PERC double-glass module, Half-Cell module, Standard module, and Double glass module.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely Power Systems, Industry Infrastructure, Aircraft, Defense Space, and Others, Eliminations or Corporate. The company offers Ultra-supercritical boilers, IGCC, CCS, Wind, Solar, and Nuclear.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: New energy and environmental protection, High efficiency and clean energy, Industrial equipment, Modern services, Others, and Corporate and other unallocated amounts.

Siemens

Siemens is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Power and Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries and Drives, Siemens Healthineers, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, and Financial Services.

Clean Energy Technologies Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hydropower technology

Clean coal technology

Wind technology

Solar technology

Other technologies

Clean Energy Technologies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

