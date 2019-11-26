FTI Consulting to lead sessions on Edge Computing and TMT M&A Strategies at TMT Finance World 2019

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TMT Finance is pleased to announce global consultancy and advisory firm FTI Consulting as a key sponsor of TMT Finance World 2019, with Senior Managing Directors Rajesh Sennik and Michael Knott respectively chairing a roundtable session on Edge Computing, Cloud and Datacentres, and joining the hotly anticipated TMT M&A Panel at the event.



"We are delighted to be a sponsor of TMT Finance World 2019, which gathers the key heads of TMT companies with the leading investors, financiers and advisers to assess the next investment strategies transforming the sector," said Michael Knott, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consulting who leads its Telecom, Media and Technology practice in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

This year's event in London on November 27 takes place at a crucial time for the industry, with increasing levels of M&A and investment into core areas of digital infrastructure, including datacentres, fibre networks, cloud services and edge computing.

Rajesh Sennik, Senior Managing Director, FTI Consulting, will be chairing the Edge Computing, Cloud and Datacentres Breakout Roundtable, which features key leaders from DATA4, Leaseweb, Equinix and CyrusOne, and will be discussing how business models and investment strategies are developing in the response to the massive potential offered by edge computing.

"I am excited to be able to chair this session, which brings together key leaders in Edge Computing and Datacentres," said Sennik. "It's a truly fascinating area as we shift through waves of Edge demand, for example CDN to Cloud and Enterprise Computing. I am particularly interested in how Edge 3.0 looks. Will cloud enabled services at the Edge such as AV and IoT drive required volumes? Investor appetite for assets certainly backs that. I am sure the panellists will have strong views to help us all think through this opportunity."

Michael Knott will be joining the TMT M&A Panel as a speaker, alongside Managing Directors and Partners from Goldman Sachs, Providence Equity and JP Morgan, who will discuss the next wave of transactions in TMT, and assess the best strategies for leading and negotiating complex deals in a rapidly changing market.

"We are seeing some really transformative deals happening at the moment, and with the acceleration of investment and consolidation into areas such as digital infrastructure, cloud services and software, I expect this trend will continue into 2020 and beyond. The conference will be an excellent opportunity to discuss the strategies for the next wave of transactions shaping the sector," said Knott.

For more information about TMT Finance World including the full programme and tickets please visit tmtfinance.com/world-congress/world or contact enquiries@tmtfinance.com for speaker and sponsor opportunities.

About TMT Finance

TMT Finance was first launched in the UK in 2009 to connect and inform senior executives pursuing M&A, investment, financing and advisory opportunities in the telecom, media and tech sector globally. Since then, TMT Finance has established 5 weekly news titles with a series of leading annual executive only events gathering financial-decision makers in the US Europe, Asia and Africa.

For more information on TMT Finance visit www.tmtfinance.com/events and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .