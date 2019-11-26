Treatt's FY19 results are testament to the resilience of the business: despite a 10% revenue decline in the citrus segment - caused by a sharp fall in citrus input prices - 16% growth in Treatt's broadened portfolio of non-citrus revenues resulted in overall reported revenue up 0.5% (-2% at constant currency), in line with our estimates. The key non-citrus categories of tea, health & wellness and fruit & vegetables continue to perform exceptionally well and the company has recently entered the coffee space, which is expected to provide further growth opportunities. Management's outlook for FY20 is positive, despite citrus pricing continuing to show weakness. Our fair value remains unchanged at 530p.

