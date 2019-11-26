Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0PEF5 ISIN: CA60671Q1046 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
28.11.18
08:21 Uhr
9,630 Euro
+0,110
+1,16 %
Branche
Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITEL NETWORKS
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITEL NETWORKS CORPORATION9,630+1,16 %