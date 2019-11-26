Mitel's unified communications platform to help German football club deliver top tier experiences for employees and fans

Enables VfL Wolfsburg employees to stay connected wherever they are, boosting productivity and aiding faster decision-making

Helps elevate the fan experience by making interactions with the club faster and easier

Provides the foundation for VfL Wolfsburg to build new digital experiences for fans

Mitel, a global leader in business communications, today announced a partnership with VfL Wolfsburg a German professional football club to become the club's Official Unified Communications Supplier. Mitel will deliver a full suite of communications and collaboration services for approximately 350 users to enhance the experience the club offers employees and fans.

Today's sports fans are increasingly digital-first, expecting seamless experiences across different channels as they engage with their favorite teams. This creates new challenges for sports clubs as they look to bring their customer service offerings in line with these expectations. Mitel's open, modular communications and collaboration solution will help VfL Wolfsburg staff communicate and collaborate from anywhere on any device, improving efficiency and giving them access to the information they need, when they need it.

The solution provides VfL Wolfsburg a solid foundation on which to build future digital experiences for fans. It is designed on an advanced back-end infrastructure which provides high reliability to ensure employees and fans can always get the information they need in busy or time-sensitive situations especially on match days when inquiries are heaviest. Mitel's contact center capabilities will also enable faster response times, improved personalization and more aligned customer engagement across different departments, including ticketing and merchandising, online account support, remote and on-site customer service queries. The platform also includes an online dashboard, making it easier for club staff to track customer service performance against KPIs.

"We are delighted to welcome Mitel as our Official Unified Communications Supplier," said Michael Meeske, Managing Director at VfL Wolfsburg. "With consumer expectations constantly evolving, we have to stay at the top of our game not just on the pitch, but with the experiences we offer our fans and staff as well. Mitel has a strong track record of working with sports and entertainment organizations around the world, making them the ideal partner for us as we upgrade our communications and collaboration systems."

"An effective, modern communications and collaboration strategy has become a key ingredient in the ongoing success of high-performing clubs like VfL Wolfsburg," said Manuel Ferre Hernandez, Mitel Germany Managing Director. "Mitel is pleased to be partnering with VfL Wolfsburg to deliver communications and collaboration services that will help the organization take its staff productivity and fan engagement to the next level."

Mitel ranks as the leading supplier of business communications systems in EMEA (source: MZA FY 2018)

Over 30 professional sports organizations, including Liverpool FC, Tottenham Hotspur and Major League Baseball, trust Mitel to power their communications and collaboration needs.

Mitel will power communications for teams and officials during the Major League Baseball TM Mitel MLB Present London Series 2020 at the London Stadium

Mitel MLB Present London Series 2020 at the London Stadium Mitel is recognized as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Unified Communications Collaboration.

About Mitel

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to their customers. Our innovation and communications experts serve more than 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel and LinkedIn.

