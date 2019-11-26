Reported gp-ASIT+ Phase III allergy data unfortunately confirmed the outcome of the first Phase III: a statistically proven, inadequate clinical response, in this case a 0.15 reduction in the peak allergy score; 0.3 was the endpoint. Given the current cash position of €3.8m and the €9.23m debt from July now unlikely to convert, it is hard to see how ASIT can fund and progress its remaining preclinical allergy projects or run any revised gp-ASIT+ programme. Our forecasts and valuation are withdrawn till the strategy for the business and the overall financial position become clearer.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...