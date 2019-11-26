Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has expanded its European team with the addition of Chris Warrior as Head of Directors' Officers' Liability underwriting for UK Ireland.

"We are pleased to have Chris rounding out our team of Executive and Professional lines executives," said Chris Colahan, President, UK Europe, BHSI. "Our team is committed to bringing the certainty customers and brokers need in a transitioning financial lines marketplace, providing Professional Indemnity, Financial Institutions and Management Liability programmes with BHSI's long-view underwriting and financial strength."

"Chris is exceptionally qualified to lead our efforts to bring sophisticated and sustainable D&O liability solutions to our brokers and customers" said Vanessa Maxwell, Head of Executive Professional Lines, UK Ireland, at BHSI. "We are pleased to add his expertise to BHSI's growing team in London."

Chris comes to BHSI with 36 years of experience in the commercial D&O space, both on the underwriting and brokerage sides of the business. He was most recently Hiscox's London Market Management Liability Focus Group Leader. Over the past decades, he has successfully established and grown D&O Liability businesses for a number of insurers.

Chris is based at BHSI's office in London and can be reached at chris.warrior@bhspecialty.com or +44 203 429 4957.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI), an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at One Grant's Row, Mount Street Upper, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin D02 HX96. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, marine, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss and homeowners insurance, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191126005206/en/

Contacts:

JoAnn Lee +1 617.936.2937