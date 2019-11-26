OPPO Holds Launch for All-New ColorOS 7 Outside of China for the First Time

NEW DELHI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading smart device brand OPPO held the launch for its all-new ColorOS 7 today in New Delhi, India, the first time it has launched the custom Android-based operating system (OS) outside of China. With a new slogan, "Smooth and Delightful", the event unveiled ColorOS' Infinite Design concept as well as a series of tech solutions and fresh, localized features, to deliver an effortless, user-centered experience.

"OPPO sought to comprehensively optimize ColorOS, to make it faster and smoother for our more than 300 million users worldwide," said Martin Liu, Senior Strategy Manager of OPPO ColorOS. "This update not only reimagines the system design but enhances the audiovisual and gaming experience. Plus, we have brought our Indian users many localized features to suit their specific needs, and we will continue to expand these localization efforts."

Simple and lightweight, Infinite Design refreshes the user experience

With Infinite Design, ColorOS 7 has adopted a lightweight visual approach that simplifies the user interface, allowing users to focus more on their content. Besides full icon customization, Dark Mode opens up a superb reading experience in all-day conditions, helping users to be more concentrated and reduce battery consumption.

"The new ColorOS 7 is the perfect continuation of OPPO's signature brand identity," said Eddie Opara, a partner at Pentagram, the world-renowned design agency that collaborated with OPPO on its new brand and visual identity. "From the sounds and visuals to the user experience and emotional engagement, every aspect demonstrates OPPO's ethereal, fluid, and smart brand aesthetic."

Even greater user-centric interactions and sound upgrade

ColorOS 7 opens up more intuitive interactions. The new weather-adaptive alarm automatically adjusts alarm sounds to weather. In addition to the new Artist Wallpaper Project, users can now enjoy a vibrant range of dynamic wallpapers that change with time or a swipe. Meanwhile, an upgraded haptic design helps deliver clearer, crisper touch response sounds and a more realistic touch experience. There are also sharp, new animations for charging, weather, and deleting apps. Moreover, ColorOS collaborated with Denmark's audio design company Epic Sound to upgrade the overall sound system. Inspired by nature, the new sound effects provide a more comfortable listening experience, not just for system controls, but ringtones, notifications, and beyond.

Faster and smoother than ever

Driven by its UI-First concept, ColorOS developed oFas, oMem and oSense to ensure a smooth and fast experience that users can feel. oFas is a mechanism of cache preload, which makes cold starts as fast as warm starts, meaning apps can now open and start faster. Meanwhile, oMem adapts to user habits, shifting and allocating system resources accordingly and efficiently. Through this technology, RAM utilization is boosted by 40%. With multiple apps running, system response is also increased by 30%. Plus, oSense - a scheduling mechanism that gives priority to front-end and user related threads, optimizes touch response and frame rates, making gaming smoother than ever. When playing intense battle games, the touch response has been improved by 21.6% and the frame rate by 38%.



Strengthened privacy protection

OPPO knows that privacy protection is more important than ever, and aims to secure user data. Personal information protection shields user information from third-party apps. Private Safe transfers photos, videos, audio, and other documents to a secure "zone" in the storage folder, blocking access by apps.

New features to enhance imaging and video

OPPO has always been known for its imaging capability, and ColorOS 7 brings this to the next level. AI Beautification 2.0 identifies the environment and measures light accordingly, to best match user skin tone. With clearer facial details, it captures the most natural and stunning looks.

Ultra Night Mode delivers exceptional nighttime photos, reducing noise to record moments like candlelit dinners and night markets with greater clarity, brightness, and color. Soloop, OPPO's smart video editor, simplifies video shooting and editing so that beginners, too, can make beautiful videos and share them with a single tap.

Availability



OPPO's largest update to date, ColorOS 7 will be rolled out across 20-plus phone models, covering the Reno, Find, F, K, and A series models and the regions ofChina, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Starting from November 26th, users there will be able to experience the trial version. For more information on ColorOS' features, please click here: [https://drive.google.com/open?id=1ZI43CfnpbKU0YEVhfCuXW7vhv83FNBzq]

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly-designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 300 million global users, ColorOS 7 supports 80 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Today, OPPO provides customers with a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series, ColorOS operating system, and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 40 countries and regions, with 6 research institutes and 4 R&D centers worldwide. OPPO's more than 40,000 employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

Contact:

ColorOS International PR Team

E-mail: riccahuang@oppo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035800/Martin_Liu_Senior_Strategy_Manager_OPPO_ColorOS.jpg