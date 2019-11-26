Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 675.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 690.61p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 665.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue 681.02p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 563.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 564.50p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue 369.75p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 355.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 363.68p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

---

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 324.14p

INCLUDING current year revenue 330.57p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

---

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1939.67p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1966.40p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1898.94p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1925.67p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 311.04p

INCLUDING current year revenue 313.50p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 214.20p

INCLUDING current year revenue 214.50p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 181.06p

INCLUDING current year revenue 181.42p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.05p

INCLUDING current year revenue 105.15p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 25-November-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 146.51p

INCLUDING current year revenue 146.45p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596