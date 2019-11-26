Anzeige
26.11.2019
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 26

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue675.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue690.61p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue665.47p
INCLUDING current year revenue681.02p
LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue563.63p
INCLUDING current year revenue564.50p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue361.17p
INCLUDING current year revenue369.75p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue355.10p
INCLUDING current year revenue363.68p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue324.14p
INCLUDING current year revenue330.57p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1939.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue1966.40p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue1898.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue1925.67p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue311.04p
INCLUDING current year revenue313.50p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue214.20p
INCLUDING current year revenue214.50p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue181.06p
INCLUDING current year revenue181.42p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.05p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.15p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 25-November-2019
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue146.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue146.45p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
