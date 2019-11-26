Technavio has been monitoring the global analytics market and the market is poised to grow by USD 105.89 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global analytics market 2019-2023

Analytics Market Analysis Report by Solution (Services and Software), by End-users (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023

The market is driven by the rising need to improve business efficiency. Also, the emergence of advanced analytical tools is anticipated to boost the growth of the analytics market further.

The generation of data in numerous organizations is increasing with the adoption of connected devices to boost employee connectivity and improve their business processes. They are applying analytics on the generated data to enhance business productivity using risk-averting models and predictive mechanisms. This leads to reduction in errors and failure rates and helps companies to attain new growth opportunities. Thus, the need to improve business efficiency is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Analytics Market Companies:

IBM

IBM is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Technology Services and Cloud Platforms, Systems, and Global Financing. The company offers products such as IBM Watson and IBM Planning Analytics for the global analytics market.

Microsoft

Microsoft is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The company offers products such as Microsoft Dynamics 365 AI, Analytics Platform System, and Big data and analytics.

Oracle

Oracle is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The company offers products such as Analytics Cloud and Oracle Healthcare Analytics.

SAP

SAP is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Applications, Technology, and Services and SAP Business Network. The company offers products such as SAP HANA, SAP CloudPlatform, and SAP Vora.

SAS Institute Inc.

SAS Institute Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Analytics, Business intelligence, and Data management software. The company offers products such as SAS Visual Analytics, SAS Analytics Pro, and SAS Analytics for IoT.

Analytics End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Analytics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

