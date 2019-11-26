Trina Solar Announces New Efficiency Record of 23.22% with n-type i-TOPCon Solar Cell on Cast-mono substrate

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar Co., Ltd. ("Trina Solar" or the "Company"), the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider, today announced that its State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology (PVST) of China has set a new world record of 23.22% for a high-efficiency large-area quasi-monocrystalline n-type (c-Si) i-TOPCon solar cell.

The record-breaking n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cell was fabricated with a low-cost industrial process of advanced i-TOPCon (Industrial Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technologies, on a large-sized phosphorus-doped Cast-mono Si substrate. The 247.79 cm2 bifacial solar cell reached a total-area front side efficiency of 23.22%. This result has been independently confirmed by the ISFH CalTeC in Germany.

"We are very delighted to announce the latest achievement from our technology research team at the SKL PVST. To the best of our knowledge, this is the new world record for a total-area efficiency for a large-area cast-mono silicon solar cell" said Dr Zhiqiang Feng, Director of State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology of Trina Solar. "The excellent R&D results lays a solid foundation for Trina to provide a new differentiated high-end PV modules and solutions to our customers."

https://www.trinasolar.com/sites/default/files/State_key_laboratory.jpg

Caption: State Key Laboratory (SKL) of PV Science and Technology (PVST) of China

Source: Trina Solar

About Trina Solar

