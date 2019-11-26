Polin Waterparks Introduces Splash Bucket AllCan

KOCAELI, Turkey, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Polin believes that even the smallest changes can make the biggest differences in quality of life with the integration of technology, interactivity and gaming which leads them to innovate many stimulating new products. Technology offers many different ways to help people with all capabilities to lead healthy lives. With more than one billion people living with disabilities, it's vital that technology reflects the diversity of the users to foster digital inclusion for all. Focusing on empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality, Polin is honored to announce that interactive gaming has reached a completely new level of competition with Polin's introduction of its innovative Splash Bucket AllCan. Polin Waterparks (Istanbul, Turkey) installed the world's first Splash Bucket AllCan at Tuzla Marina Waterpark in Istanbul, Turkey in July 2019.

Polin Game Technologies integrates technology, gaming and interactivity into waterpark attractions to deliver new and unique guest experiences. These additions create distinctive water attractions and attract a wider audience of guests to waterparks. Polin Game Technologies focuses exclusively on creating new concepts and technologies by strategically combining the experience of their own highly skilled R&D engineers with those of other critical sectors-including some of the most well-known companies in their fields. Combine that proficiency with over 47 years of dependable, trustworthy expertise and our customers now benefit from the development of some of today's most interactive gaming and technology products available.

Head to head competition at an inclusive interactive splash challenge

Splash Bucket Allcan is a one-on-one interactive splash game to see who has the fastest reaction.

Players must tap the lit buttons as soon as lights appear. Each player aims to beat their competitor in order to splash them during the game with nozzles embedded on the modules. Then, at the end of the game the loser gets an even bigger water splash.

Splash Bucket AllCan offers an inclusive, interactive design to empower people with disabilities to lead healthy, active lifestyles. Its universal design provides sensory processing and creates a space

that embraces all members of the community enabling them to live healthy, playful lives to reach their fullest potential. We are firm believers in helping silver travellers to get out and to enjoy themselves.

What Makes The Splash Bucket AllCan Unique?

Provides an independence and freedom in water play for people of all capabilities.

Availability of single gaming module or double gaming module

Two game mode options - " Against time & score "

Head to head gaming by playing simultaneously

Versatility in levels of difficulty

Water nozzle embedded on the modules

Sound effects available

Plug'n Play features

Slim & Unique design

Various color combination options

Availability of different theming

About Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of waterparks, waterslides &and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,000 waterpark projects in 105 countries around the world. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.

