Mash Group Oyj: Mash EGM Approved the Board's Proposals

The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held on 25 November decided on changes to the Board of Directors of Mash, appointing four members of the Board: Tommi Lindfors, Samuli Korpinen, Jonas Lindholm and Risto Illukka. The EGM also decided on authorizations regarding the issue of A- and E-shares. The authorizations are related to the execution of a conversion proposal directed to the company's bondholders. Reasons for the proposal include the improvement of the company's funding structure and its challenging liquidity situation.

The abovementioned situation is due to the fact that the company was unable to refinance a bond expiring on14 November due to challenging financial market conditions. Because a delay in the repayment of one bond causes a risk of a cross-default of other funding, the company's board of directors proposed to the EGM to decide on corporate restructuring in order to ensure the normal function and growth of the company in case creditors would claim their receivables early. The EGM decided to approve the potential application for corporate restructuring. The Board, however, wishes to emphasize that the application and the decision can be and will be cancelled, in case the company's current voluntary conversion offer or other negotiated agreement is successful enough for the company.

The company's board of directors is pleased with the decisions, because they enable the fast and efficient execution of the voluntary proceedings and, through the official process, secure the company's operations in a more challenging situation. With this, the company seeks to ensure the best possible outcome for the company, its shareholders and creditors and the continued utilization of the Group's international growth potential.

"The meeting was generally positive, although the situation is of course not nice for anyone. Both the owners and financers strongly believe in the company's future. This is very important, because we have hundreds of thousands of customers and thousands of partners, for whom our number one priority is now to fulfil our responsibilities and ensure continued services", says Mash Group Chairman Tommi Lindfors.

Group CEO Gaëtan Van Wynsberghe is also pleased with the meeting decisions: "This provided the company with necessary tools for discussions with our creditors and makes it possible to find a solution to our recent financial issues. Our goal is that the company can go forward stronger than before."

The company will next actively negotiate with its creditors on the best solutions for the company's continued success, while keeping shareholders and partners up to date with the status of the negotiations and the conversion offer.

The following events which may have a material effect on the company i.e. Mash Group Plc, Business ID 2237990-4 ("Mash" or "Company") have occurred after the preparation of the last financial statements as at 31 December 2018: