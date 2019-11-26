Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2019
Constellium Paris: Voting Results from Constellium's Extraordinary General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 26, 2019).

The General Meeting resolved, among other things, the approval of the Company's transfer of its corporate seat from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Paris, France, and the amendment of the Company's articles of association in connection with such transfer.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:Investor-relations@constellium.com)
Nicolas Brun - Communications
Phone: +33 1 73 01 46 13
nicolas.brun@constellium.com (mailto:nicolas.brun@constellium.com)
