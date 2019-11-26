Constellium Paris: Voting Results from Constellium's Extraordinary General Meeting

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Nov. 26, 2019).



The General Meeting resolved, among other things, the approval of the Company's transfer of its corporate seat from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Paris, France, and the amendment of the Company's articles of association in connection with such transfer.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.